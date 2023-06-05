Court remands security guard over alleged sexual assault

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a security guard, David James, 23, be remanded in Kirikiri correctional centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, who refused to take James’ plea, adjourned the matter until June 26 for mention.

James, who resides at 25, Ndubusis Kanu St ., Ajah, Lagos, is charged with sexual assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on April 27 at a private school in Ajah, Lagos.

Akeem said that James is the security guard in the school where the four-year-old girl attends.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.