Court remands security guard for defiling his girlfriend’s daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court Friday ordered that a 45- year-old security guard, Oluwasegun Akintayo be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre for allegedly defiling his girlfriend’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi refused to take the accused plea.

Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until October 19 for legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

The police charged Akintayo, who resides at 103, Iju Road, Ishaga, Lagos, is charged with defilement, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on August 13 at Akintayo’s residence.

Akeem said that the victim is a six-year-old daughter of Akintayo’s lover.

The prosecutor alleged that Akintayo gave the minor a drink which turned out to be dry gin.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 135, 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State ,2015.