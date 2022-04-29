Court remands security guard for defiling seven-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano Friday ordered a 36-year-old security guard, Ahmad Musa, to be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged Musa, who lives in Kofar Ruwa Quarters Kano, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti did not take the plea of the accused for want in jurisdiction.

Consequently, Sa’ad-Datti ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano State Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, informed the court that Musa committed the offence on March 17,2022 at Ayagi Quarters Dala Local Government Area Kano.

She alleged that on the same date at about 1p.m, Musa lured the seven-year-old girl into his room where he works as a security guard and defiled her.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.