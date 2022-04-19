Court remands school driver for allegedly defiling toddler

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, ordered that a 37-year-old primary school driver, Kingsley Okwumbu, be remanded for allegedly defiling a three-year-old pupil of the school.

The police charged Okwumbu, who resides in Ikeja area of Lagos State, with defilement and sexual assault.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take the plea of Okwumbu.

She ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 10 pending DPP advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that Okwumbuv committed the offence in March.

Ajayi alleged that Okwumbu, being a school bus driver at Beehive Nursery and Primary School, Agidingbi, defiled the three-year-old.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.