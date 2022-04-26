Court remands scavenger in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre over burglary

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State, Tuesday remanded a 21-year- old scavenger, Sheu Usman, at the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre for alleged burglary and theft of copper wire valued N450,000.

The defendant is being tried on charges of: intent to commit felony, burglary and breaking and entering and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 14, 2022 at 09.00 a.m at Power line area of Modomo in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Okeola Mudasiru with intent to commit felony to wit: stealing.

He told the court that the defendant allegedly stole from Mudasiru’s apartment copper wire valued N250,000.

Osanyintuyi also alleged that the defendant on April 15, stole another set of copper wire valued N200,000, property of one Lateef Agbaje.

He said the offences contravened Sections: 383, 390(9), 410 and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who had no legal represention, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni, who refused to grant the defendant bail, ordered his remand at the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre. .

Ayeni adjourned the case until March 28, for hearing of the bail application.