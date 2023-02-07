Court remands scavenger for constituting nuisance

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, sitting in Abuja Tuesday remanded a 43-year-old scavenger, Sunday Okohu, in prison for allegedly continually constituting nuisance.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, ordered the remand of the defendant until March 8 to determine his sentence.

The defendant, of no fixed address is standing trial for continually constituting nuisance after an earlier court injunction to discontinue, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the defendant was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol within Asokoro jurisdiction, attached to Asokoro Police Station on February 1.

Osho said the team arrested the defendant along ECOWAS Commission Secretariat, operating as a scavenger in spite of warnings from FCT to stop operating within the FCT, Abuja.

He said that during police investigation the defendant could not give satisfactory account of himself.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 199 of the Penal Code