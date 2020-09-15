A Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that a 35-year-old scavenger, Rabiu Suleiman, for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a woman’s handbags, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Suleiman with five counts of criminal trespass, housebreaking, theft, mischief and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, adjourned the case until September 18, for hearing in bail application.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Usman Halilu, who lives in Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on September 2.

He alleged that the defendant criminally broke the iron protector of the gate to the complainant’s house and stole two women’s handbags, 12 pieces of clothing, a towel and a head-tie.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant admitted to the crime.

He also alleged that the defendant specialises in stealing prepaid meters in Nyanya and environs.

He added that investigations also revealed that the defendant belonged to a gang of thieves terrorising the environs.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348, 353, 287, 327 and 306 of the Penal Code.