Court remands scavenger, 23, in prison after pleading guilty to stealing  

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of one Ayomide Lateef, 23, at the Abolongo Prison in Oyo town for allegedly stealing mechanic tools.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lateef of Igbaro area of Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, found Lateef guilty as pleaded, and ordered his remand at the Abolongo Prison in Oyo Town,

Amole-Ajimoti, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Sept. 24, for presentation of fact.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Philip Amusan, had earlier told the court that Lateef, on Sept. 20, at about 7.00 p.m. at Bello Street in Felele area of Ibadan, broke into a mechanic workshop and carted away some tools there.

“The defendant stole mechanic tools worth N80,000, property of one Mukaila Oyesola of Olunde area of Ibadan, ” he said.

Amusan said that the offence contravened Sections 390 (9) and 413 (2) of the Oyo State Criminal Code, 2000.