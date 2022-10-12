Court remands remands man for allegedly sodomising minor

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered that a man, Ziyanu Abdulrazak, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old boy.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Abdulrazak with unnatural offence, contrary to the provisions of Section 259 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, declined to take the plea of Abdulrazak for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov.1 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC Counsel, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the matter was reported at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on Sept.29.

Audu said Abdulrazak, who lives on Sokoto street, took the boy to a nearby bush and sodomised him.

He added that Abdulrazak threatened to kill the boy if he told anyone what had happened.