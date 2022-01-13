Court remands POS operator for stealing her employer’s N40,000

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of a Point of Sale (POS) operator, Ifekwe Chiwendu, at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Suleja until Feb. 19 for sentencing.

The Judge, Ismailia Abdullahi, gave the order after she pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

The defendant, who resides at Chikakore by Dunamis Church in Kubwa, Abuja, is being tried for stealing her employer’s ATM card and N40,000.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that her employer, John Asogwa reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station, Abuja on Dec. 17, 2021.

Ogada said that the defendant on Dec. 14 stole her employer’s FCMB ATM card and used it to withdraw N40,000 from Asogwa’s account without his consent.

The prosecutor said she was caught and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Ogada said that during police investigation, N35,000 was recovered from the defendant.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of Penal Code.