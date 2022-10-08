Court remands Polytechnic undergraduate over rape in Ondo

The Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a student, Adebanji Fisayo, for allegedly involving in the act of robbery and attempted rape.

Fisayo, 19, who is said to be a student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, South Western Nigeria, was allowed to have robbed a fellow student, identified as Salaja Florence, at gun point.

He was also alleged to have attempted to rape the victim at gun point.

The defendant was said to have committed the offence last week, as he allegedly robbed the victim of the sum of N30,000 and other personal belongings at L88 Hotel in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

He was however arrested by the men of the state police command and later charged to court. The defendant was arraigned before the court on a four count-charge bothering on robbery and attempted rape.

The charge sheet read: “That you, Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo ‘M’, on the 28th day of September, 2022 at about 3:45pm at L88 Hotel, Along Isuada Express Road, Owo in the Owo Magisterial district unlawfully assaulted one Salaja Florence ‘F’, with intent to have carnal knowledge of her against the order of the nature and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 352 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did attempt to rape one Salaja Florence ‘F’, at gun point and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 359 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

” That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magistrates district did rob one Salaja Florence’F’, of the sum of N30,000 (Thirty Thousands Naira Only) and one smart 7 Techno handset at gun point and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 401 and punishable under section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo ‘M’ on the 30th day of September, 2022, at about 3:50pm at Wema Bank, Owo, in Owo Magisterial district, did demand the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousands Naira) from one Salaja Florence ‘F’ with menaces and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 406 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling , the Chief Magistrate, Olubunmi Dosumu ordered the defendant to be remanded at the the National Correctional Centre, Owo.

She adjourned the case till Monday, October, 10, 2022 to enable the defendant get a lawyer.