Court remands policeman for killing officer’s wife, injuring others in Calabar

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Calabar has remanded one Insp Effiong Bassey, in a correctional facility for shooting dead a retired police officer’s wife and injuring two others.

Bassey was ordered to be remanded by Chief Magistrate Mercy Ene led court during his arraignment on Monday.

The Insp was remanded following an ex parte motion brought before the court by SP Otu Ubangah, legal officer in charge of the state Police command.

Ubangah said that the exparte motion became necessary as the court awaits the advice from the state Attorney General.

The SP told the court that his application was supported by a six paragraph affidavit and a written address.

The Magistrate acceded to the application and subsequently adjourned the case to April 14 for the State Department for Public Prosecution (DPP) report.

It would be recalled that the Inspector had on Sunday morning opened fire on passerby without any provocation.

The persons were hit by his bullet in the process with one confirmed dead later and the other two still receiving treatment at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, the state Police command has appealed to the families of the victims and the public to remain calm as investigation into the incident continues.

In a statement by its spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, the command assured that justice, fairness, and equity will prevail, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.

