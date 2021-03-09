A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja on Monday ordered that a policeman, Johnson Samanja, who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Samanja, 51, is charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke ordered that Samanja should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kuje, FCT.

Justice Kekemeke ordered the defence counsel, George Ukaegbu, to file proper bail application.

He adjourned hearing in the matter until June 1.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 3, 2020 at Dutse Apo village, FCT, Abuja.

Udo alleged that while armed with a police gun, Samanja shot and killed a 19-year-old.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Panel Code.

Samanja pleaded not guilty.