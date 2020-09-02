An Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday ordered that Bashiru Abdullahi be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly attacking a medical doctor, who was treating his wife.

The police charged Abdullahi with criminal assault and intimidation.

The Presiding Judge, Abdulrasak Abdulganiyu, who did not take the plea Abdullahi, ordered he be remanded in Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Abdulganiyu adjourned the case until September 4 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Nyangi Ndifilike, told the court that Abdullahi went drunk to the complainant Ibrahim Adedo’s hospital, where his wife was a patient, and intimidated and threatened him over the N75,000 charged for a Caesarian Operation at Cottage Hospital, Ilorin.

Ndifilike alleged that Abdullahi attacked the medical expert with a sharp object.

He prayed the court to remand Abdullahi pending the outcome of further investigation.