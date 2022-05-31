Court remands painter for 40 bottles of assorted beer, soft drinks 

A Grade I Area Court Dei-dei, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that a painter, Abdul Abubakar be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing 40 bottles of assorted beer and soft drinks belonging to a businesswoman.

The police charged Abubakar,24, with theft.

The judge, Sulyman Ola ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until Aug. 9 for hearing after he pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Joy Erujaroh of Efab Queens Estate Gwarinpa II Abuja , reported the matter at Galadima Police Station on May 22.

Ogada, said that on May 18 the complainant contracted Abubakar to paint her shop located in Mab Global junction Galadima and entrusted her shop keys to him.

He told the court that after completing the work, on May 22 the defendant also stole a 43-inch Samsung plasma television and a Tiger generator .

Ogada said that the defendant was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of Penal Code