Court remands okada rider for alleged reckless riding

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court ordered that a 31-year-old motorcyclist, Friday Imoh be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged reckless riding.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, adjourned the matter until June 1 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant with causing accident by reckless riding which he pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the defendant of Wuse Zone 4, rode a motorcycle in a dangerous manner and lost control of it on April 29.

Ogada alleged that the motorcycle fell as a result and one Victor Edey whom was with the defendant, sustained injuries and was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja for treatment.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant connived with one Audinaka Mbonu whom is at large and caused the disappearance of the motorcycle at the scene of the accident.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 28 of Road Traffic Act.

The defence counsel, Geraldine Amah applied for the bail of the defendant pursuant to Section 36 subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution, urging the court to exercise its discretion judiciously in favour of the defendant.

The prosecution however opposed the bail and prayed the court to remand the defendant on the grounds that the victim was still unconscious in the intensive care unit in a hospital.