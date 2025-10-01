Court remands NURTW official ‘Shameleon’ for alleged murder

An Ebute-Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a 55-year-old National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) official, Samsideen Oladiti, also known as Shameleon.

He was accused of beating a tricyclist to death.

Magistrate A. O. Akinde ordered that the NURTW official should be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional facility pending further advice.

Akinde directed that the case file be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the matter until October 28, 2025.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault and murder.

The charges were read before the court, but his plea was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Anthony Iyeye, said the defendant committed the offences on August 27, 2025 at about 10am at Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

Iyeye alleged that Oladiti assaulted a tricyclist, Imam Ramon, causing injuries which later led to his death at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.

Also Read:

He further told the court that on September 17, 2025, the defendant also attacked a dispatch rider, Omale Samuel, inflicting serious bodily harm on him.

Samuel was taken to hospital, where he remains on admission.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s actions showed a pattern of violence against innocent citizens.

Iyeye said the offences contravened Section 223 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015, which prescribes the death penalty for murder upon conviction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that investigations are continuing, while the court awaits the DPP’s legal advice on how to proceed.