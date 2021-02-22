A Magistrates’ Court on Monday, ordered that a Nigerien, Haruna Isah charged with homicide be remanded in correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police also charged Isah, who lives in Dan-Daji village, Niger Republic with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

Ter ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until March 5, for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp James Ewache, told the court that Ms Doom Jacob, alleged that on Feb 2, Isah, in company of others, stabbed and killed the victim, Terwase Iorbee, who was taking her to Tyough Teegh/ Ijaba council ward of Gwer- West L.G.A to buy fresh fish.

Ewache alleged that Isah and his accomplice robbed her of #50,000.

During police investigation, he said that Isah was arrested and identified by the complainant as one of the robbers.

The prosecution said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004 and Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004.