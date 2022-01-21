Court remands minor, four teenagers for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a minor and four teenagers be remanded in a correctional centre for armed robbery.

The police charged Ayomide Olatunji, 19; Desmond Udebudem, 18; Taye Abdullahi, 17; and Sodio Oloyede, 19 with conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and armed robbery.

Magistrate I.O. Raji, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Raji, however, directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until February 16 for the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on November 5, 2021 at Itire, Mushin, Lagos State.

She said that they also belonged to an unlawful society known as the “Mafia” confraternity.

The police said that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, robbed Emmanuel Ono of his cell phone worth N68,000.

The offence, Edeme said, contravenes the provisions of sections 42, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 42 prescribes three years’ jail term for belonging to an unlawfully society, while section 297 attracts 21 years for armed robbery.