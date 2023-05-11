Court remands medical doctor for allegedly raping a patient

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a medical doctor, Ayodele Joseph, for allegedly raping a patient.

The suspect was arraigned on two counts of act of gross indecency and rape contrary to sections 285 and 283 of the penal code.

The police alleged that the defendant sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and raped her.

The police said that investigation into the matter led to the recovery of a video recording containing sexual acts on the victim while medical tests also confirmed that the nurse was sexually assaulted.

The Prosecution Counsel, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion attached to the police report seeking the remand of the suspect.

Magistrate Gbadeyan Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand while the matter was adjourned until May 18.