Court remands medical director for alleged defilement

Justice Ramon Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday remanded the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Femi Olaleye, for alleged defilement of his16-year-old wife’s niece (name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oshodi ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.

Olaleye is charged with two counts of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.






