Court remands mechanic over alleged armed robbery

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered a mechanic, Wasiu Haruna, to be remanded for alleged armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Haruna, who resides in Kawo area of Kaduna, is charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate directed the police to return the case file to the Office of the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported at the Kawo Police Station and transferred to the State Intelligence Bureau for further investigation.

He said that, on November. 28, the defendant, along with three others at large, forcefully entered the house of one Ahmed Farouq, located on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, while he was sleeping.

The prosecution said the defendant and the others, armed with a gun, attacked, robbed and killed Farouq’s security guard.

He added that police investigation led to the arrest of the defendant, after a threat text message from his phone was found in the deceased’s phone.

Leo informed the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 1 (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004, and Sections 59 and 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until January 25, 2023, for mention.





