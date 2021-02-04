A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a 31-year-old mechanic, Jude Clement, who allegedly killed his colleague, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Clement, who resides on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, with culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Clement, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution.

Emmanuel said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, adding that only the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant him bail on capital offence.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until February 22 for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Kingsley Stella, the deceased’s sister, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Division Kaduna on January 31.

Leo said at 5:30pm, Clement had an altercation with the victim, Kingsley Matthew, over some issues at the workshop.

The prosecutor alleged that during the altercation, Clement beat up the deceased, inflicting grievous wounds on him.

He said Mathew died at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.