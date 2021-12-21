Court remands mason for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna has ordered that a mason, Ahmed Usman, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

The police charged Usman with defilement before the Court with Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel presiding on Tuesday.

Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Usman, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Emmanuel, who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until January 12 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Usman, who resides in Kawo, Kaduna State, committed the offence on December 2 at his residence.

The prosecutor said Usman lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.