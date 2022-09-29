Court remands man,19, for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a 19-year-old man, Bayo Oroi, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman.

Oroi, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a rape charge.

The Magistrate, O.A. Akande, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 25 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 18, at about 1.00 p.m. at Iseyin.

Amusan said that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Opoola, 25, without her consent.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.