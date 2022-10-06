Court remands man to prison for allegedly impregnating step daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 35-year-old man, Monday Endurance, to Kirikiri Correctional Center for allegedly impregnating his teenage step daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi did not take the plea of the defendant, but ordered that the case file be forwarded to Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

The accused, a motorcyclist, who resides at 7, Apple Junction, Igboeseyore, Snake Island, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, would remain in Kirikiri correctional center till Oct. 19.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed between March and August, at the defendant’s residence.

Akeem said that the victim, aged 13, is a step daughter to the defendant living in the same house.

He said the defendant’s mother, Gift, noticed that her daughter was pregnant and on enquiry, the girl confided in her that it was her step father that impregnated her.

Akeem said the victim is six months pregnant, adding that the action contravened section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.