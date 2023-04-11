Court remands man over theft in Osun

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State has ordered the remand of a 32-year old man, Tunde Isiaka, in Ilesa Correctional Centre, for allegedly stealing an iPhone worth N45, 000 and food items.

The Magistrate, Adebayo Adeyeba, Tuesday ordered the remand of the defendant, being tried on a three-count charge of theft and fraud.

The defendant, who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty.

Adeyeba said he would, however, entertain the defendant’s bail application on April 18, being the next adjourned date.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 30, at about 1.00 p.m., at Testing Ground area, Osogbo.

Akintunde alleged that the defendant stole an iPhone belonging to the complainant, one Azeez Taofeek.

He further told the court that the defendant had also obtained the sum of N800 from the complainant under false pretense of wanting to sell him some food items.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant had also stolen N4,500 cash and some other food items belonging to one Akindele Iyabo before his arrest.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 390 (9) and 419 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002.