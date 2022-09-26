Court remands man over membership of secret cult

An Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, has remanded a 23-year-old man, Mohammed Ejima, in a correctional centre over alleged membership of a secret cult.

The defendant, is being charged with cultism.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that Ejima committed the offence at about 12 noon on September 9 at Iworoko-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant was found to be a member of Eiye Confraternity.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 41 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand Ejima in a correctional centre, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre, pending DPP’s advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 26 for mention.