Court remands man over kidnap, murder of his 82-year-old father in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday ordered the remand of three suspects in the correctional centre over alleged kidnapping and murder of an 82-year-old man, Michael Obasuyi.



The defendants, Sunday Obasuyi, 42; Akinniyi Ojo, 51, and Bobade Sunday, 51, who are residents of Agbado-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State, are facing three counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.



The police prosecutor, Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 1 at about 11:00 a.m. in Agbado-Ekiti.



Oriyomi alleged that the defendants conspired and kidnapped Obasuyi. He alleged that the defendants murdered the deceased and dug the ground to bury him, adding that after some weeks the police combed the bush and saw the deceased body.



Oriyomi revealed that the first defendant was the deceased’s son, who conspired with other defendants and sold the deceased for N1.8 million to the third defendant, who was an herbalist.



According to him, the offences contravene Sections 280, 279 and 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.



The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional centre, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



Chief Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi ordered the remand of the defendants in the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre, pending issuance of advice. The case was adjourned till April 24, 2023, for mention.