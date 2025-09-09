Court remands man over alleged threat to mother’s life

A Wuse Magistrate Court, Abuja, on Tuesday remanded a 27-year old man, Chidera Njoku, at a correctional centre for allegedly threatening his mother’s life.

The defendant, who lives at Kabusa Village, Abuja, is facing six counts of threat to life, assault, theft, extortion, mischief and criminal intimidation to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, C. C. Okafor, told the court that the defendant’s mother, Ngozi Njoku, reported the matter at the Kabusa Police Station on August 21.

Okafor said that the defendant stole some items belonging to his mother, and conducted himself in a manner that threatened the lives of both his mother and sister.

He listed a cell phone valued N140,000, 10kg gas cylinder, five litres of oil and six bags of charcoal as some of the items that were stolen by the defendant.

The prosecutor said that when confronted by his sister, the defendant reacted violently and beat her up.

“He used a motor engine belt on his sister and inflicted serious injuries on her. He also threatened to kill his mother if she refused to give him N200,000,” he said.

The Magistrate, Ekpenyong Inyang, ordered the defendant to be remanded at a correctional centre, and adjourned the matter to October 6.

