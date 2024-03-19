Court remands man over alleged sodomy

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 35-year-old man, Tijjani Bala in Correctional Centre over alleged sodomy.

Bala, who lives at Kinkinau, Kaduna, is being tried on one count of unnatural offence.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the suspect’s plea, ordered the prosecutor to duplicate

the case file and send a copy to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He further ordered that the suspect be remanded, pending receipt of the DPP’s advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until April 30 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had earlier told the court that the suspect committed the offence on

March 10 in his shop.

Leo said that the victim, a nine-year-old boy, went to the suspect’s shop to buy water when he was assaulted.

The prosecutor added that the suspect lured the victim into his inner shop and defiled him.

He said that “the victim, who had pains after the assault, told his mother about it and the suspect was apprehended.”

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.