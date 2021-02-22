An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a man, Tunde Oladipupo, for allegedly robbing a man of his valuables worth N35,000 at Tipper Bus Stop in Ketu, Lagos.

Oladipupo, who resides in Ikosi- Ketu area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, A.S Odusanya, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Odusanya ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the DPP’s advice.

She adjourned the case until March 8 for hearing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on Jan. 1.

Ajayi said that the defendant, who allegedly armed himself with a cutlass, robbed one Segun Abayomi of his phone valued at N20,000 and a bag containing clothes worth N15,000.

“The defendant and accomplices approached the complainant with cutlasses and commanded Abayomi to surrender his phone and bag.

“They threatened to machete him if he refused to comply.

“For fear of the unknown, the complainant surrendered his belongings and they took to their heels,” Ajayi said.

The prosecutor said that the complainant called for help, the defendant was arrested while others escaped with the stolen property.

Ajayi said the offences violated sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 297 attracts 21 years imprisonment if found guilty.