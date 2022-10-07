Court remands man over alleged rape in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Friday has remanded a 35-year-old trader, Chigozie Ojinika, in Kirikiri Correctional centre for allegedly raping his friend ‘s wife.

The police charged Ojinaka, who resides at 72, Ayelara St., Surulere, Lagos with rape.

The Magistrate, H. B Mogaji, did not take Ojinaka’s plea .

Mogaji adjourned the matter until October 19 for legal advice from office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Felicia Okwori told the court that the offence was committed on August 22 at 2, Apena St., Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Okwori said that Ojinaka raped a 28-year-old wife of his friend, Eno while was asleep beside her husband.

Okwori said that the light of the room was put off, so the woman mistook Ojinaka for her husband.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.