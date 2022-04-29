Court remands man over alleged murder, possession of firearms

An Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Omeiza Ibrahim, in the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged murder and possession of firearms.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged murder and possession of firearms.

He allegedly committed the offence on April 13, 2022 at about 5pm in Ado-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that defendant, in possession of firearms, murdered one Abubakar Yakubu.

Leramo told the court that the defendant and his two accomplices, who rode on a motorcycle, stormed the camp where Yakubu and his father reared their cattle where one of them shot and killed Yakubu as he tried to wrestle one of them to the ground.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 234 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021 and Section 27(1) (b) (i) of the Firearms Act 2004.

The prosecutor urged the Court to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, who acquiesced to the prosecutor’s request, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre, pending receipt of the DPP’s legal advice.

Faola adjourned the case until July 2 for mention.