An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded Nankat Samson, 25, in a correctional centre over alleged armed robbery and attempted murder.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of armed robbery and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 24 at Ilasa Ekiti.

He said the defendant allegedly robbed and attempted to murder two persons, Usman Jubril and Agnes Sunday.

Leramo said the defendant allegedly robbed them of their money, phones and other valuables.

He added that the defendant allegedly stabbed the complainants with a knife, which caused them bodily injuries.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 402 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, remanded the defendant in a correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

Lawal adjourned the case until November 5 for mention.