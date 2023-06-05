Court remands man in prison over alleged defilement of lover’s daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 41-year-old man, Nnamdi Dike, over alleged defilement of the 12-year-old daughter of his lover.

The defendant, a security guard, who lives at 27, Salami St., Akute, Ogun State, is being prosecuted for sexual assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, who refused to take the defendant ‘s plea, ordered his remand in Kirikiri Correctional Center pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate subsequently adjourned the case until June 26.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2022 at 37, Shogbade St., Power line area, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the 12- year-old victim had confided in her teacher how the defendant, being her mother’s lover, allegedly sexually molested her.

Akeem added that the defendant usually molested the victim whenever her mother was not at home and would threaten to kill her if she told anyone.

Akeem said that the teacher, however, informed the victim’s mother, who reported the case at the police station.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.