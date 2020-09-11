A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered that one John Friday be remanded in prison custody for allegedly unleashing terror on some officials of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, who were on official duty.

The court passed the judgement on Thursday.

Charged for assault and vandalisation of RIWAMA’s vehicle among others, the Magistrate Court ordered that Friday be remanded in prison custody.

The case was then adjourned to September 14, 2020 for hearing.

RIWAMA had complained severally of persistent attacks on its officials on duty by hoodlums amid fake others claiming to be RIWAMA officials in order to exploit the unsuspecting members of the public of illegal sanitation levies, etc.

Friday was one of the people, with others still at large, that attacked the RIWAMA officials along Iwofe Road, Rumuolumeni last week, while they were on routine waste surveillance and monitoring exercise.

Others who are still at large are being trailed and will equally be prosecuted when apprehended, a statement by the agency said on Friday.

The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah, has consistently assured that any attack on his men on official duty and or bandits faking RIWAMA officials to exploit the members of the public will not go unpunished.