Court remands man, friend for alleged attempt to sell daughter for N20m

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday ordered that a 45-year-old man, James Beetse, for alleged attempt to sell his daughter for N20 million.

The police charged Beetse alongside his friend, Dooyum Agisha, with criminal conspiracy, abduction and child trafficking.

Magistrate Dooshima Ikpambese did not take the plea of Beetse and Agisha for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that they should be remanded the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned the case until December 1.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the suspects were arrested and brought to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi on September 27 following a tip off.

Shaagee said they were arrested while bargaining to sell a four-year-old girl for N20 million.

She said during police investigation, Beetse and Agisha were arrested for committing the crime, while the buyer, one Terna, is at large.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004, 3 (2) of the Abduction Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State, 2017 and Section 19 (1) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Prohibition Act 2006.