Court remands man for threatening to kill hoteliers

An Upper Area Court in Karu in Abuja on Tuesday, ordered that a man, Azubuike Ugbonna who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill hotelier and his boss be remanded, pending sentencing.

The police charged Ugbonna, 27, who lives in Jikwoyi Phase II, Karu Abuja with criminal trespass, disturbance of public peace, criminal Intimidation, and mischief.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed adjourned the case until Oct. 13, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that on Sept. 19, the defendant entered into the premises of De-Prof’s resort and garden, Kugbo, broke a bottle and pursued all the customers with it.

Adeyanju said after chasing out all the customers, the defendant then went to the complainant and threatened to kill him and his Managing Director.

He said after the defendant was released on bail, he went back to the same spot and threatened the complainant again and in the process, damaged 20 bottles of assorted drinks valued at N43, 000 and gym glass mirror.

Adeyanju said during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory explanation to defend all the allegations against him.

The matter was reported at Karu Police station by Albright Boniface of De-Prof’s resort and garden, Kugbo, Abuja..

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 113, 397B, 327 of penal code.