Court remands man for stealing 50 traditional caps

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday ordered that a 42-year-old man, Mubarak Abdullah who pleaded guilty to stealing 50 pieces of traditional caps worth N454,000.

The Magistrate, T A Popoola, remanded Abdullah after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and fraud.

Popoola ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 6 for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., at Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant stole 50 pieces of caps belonging to one Umar Yakubu, the complainant.

He said Abdullah fraudulently tricked the complainant and collected the caps from him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.