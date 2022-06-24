Court remands man for lifting woman’s veil without her consent

A Kano Sharia Court has ordered that a 28-year-old man, Badamasi Abubakar, who pleaded guilty to lifting a woman’s veil without her consent, be remanded in a correction centre.

Abubakar, who lives in Dan Marke Hotoro Quarters, Kano, pleaded guilty to indecent assault on before the court on Thursday.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until July 27 for sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Abdul Wada, told the court that Summaiya Abdul of Dan Marke Hotoro Quarters reported the matter at the Hotoro Police Station on June 21.

The prosecutor said that the complainant alleged that at about 4pm, the defendant lifted her veil without her consent and when she confronted him, he slapped her.

Wada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 165 and 166 of the Penal Code.