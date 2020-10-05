An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that 32-year-old Taofeek Bakare who allegedly defiled a teenager be kept behind bars.

Chief Magistrate F.M Alamu-Kayode ruled that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Sexual and Domestic Violence Court.

Ayinla was brought before the court on a charge of defilement.

His plea was not taken.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olu Olubiyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 13 at 8, Shawl Street, Afa Bus Stop in Ikorodu town.

He alleged that the defendant defiled a 17-year-old girl who he claimed was his girlfriend.

The alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, which prescribes life imprisonment for convicts.

The case was adjourned to December 10 for mention.