Court remands man for belonging to secret society 

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Wednesday remanded a 39-year-old unemployed man, Yemi Odumosu, for allegedly belonging to a secret society and terrorising a community.

The Magistrate, H. B. Mogaji, did not take the defendant’s plea.

She said the she needed advice from Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mogaji ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until November 23 when the case would be mentioned.

The defendant, who resides at 1, Ajibola Crescent, Alapere, Lagos State, is facing charges of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from 2017 to September 2022 at Alapere.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had been on the police’s list of wanted persons in the past five years over alleged involvement in murder, robbery and causing of terror in a community.

She added that the police were informed that the defendant and the others possessed

dangerous weapons including guns.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 2 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.