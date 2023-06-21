Court remands man for assaulting police who fails to pay for doughnut

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, Wednesday, remanded a 27-year-old man, Taofeek Ahmed, for allegedly assaulting a police officer after failing to pay for doughnut.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 19 at 4:00 p.m., at Sabo Market in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

“The defendant bought doughnuts worth N1,000 from one Mary Afolabi without paying her.

“He assaulted the 17-year-old by slapping her when she demanded payment of the doughnut,” the prosecutor told the court.

According to him, the defendant also snatched a purse containing N6,500 from Afolabi.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant, on June 20, about 4:20 p.m., at Sabo Market, Ile-Ife, assaulted Sgt. Odusina Olawale with intent to resist lawful arrest.

He said that the defendant also assaulted one Alaba Afolabi by hitting her with his head which injured her on the right eye.

Osanyintuyi told the court that the offences contravened the provisions of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defendant, who did not have legal representation, however, pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge bordering on breach of peace, assault, snatching and resisting arrest.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi asked the defendant to formally apply for bail and ordered that he should be kept at Ile-Ife custodial facility pending the outcome of his bail application.