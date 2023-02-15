Court remands man for allegedly threatening to kill his wife

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, has ordered that a man, Augustine Luka, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly threatening to kill his wife.

Luka was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with criminal intimidation and obstructing public officer from discharging of function.

Earlier, the NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu told the court that the matter was reported at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Feb.8.

Audu stated that the defendant’s wife, Hassana Augustine, alleged that her husband was in the habit of threatening to kill her.

He explained that Hassana reported the matter to family members who invited her husband to settle them but he declined their invitation.

The prosecutor said Hassan then took the matter to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre who then summoned her husband.

On getting a letter of invitation from Salama Centre, Audu noted that the defendant was said to have beaten his wife and again threatened to kill her for reporting him.

He added that the defendant thereafter proceeded to the Centre and almost beat up the manager in her office but she was rescued by security operatives who handed him over to NSCDC.

According to him, the offences run contrary to the provisions of sections 377 and 113 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding judge, Magistrate Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter until March 7 for hearing.