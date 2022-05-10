Court remands man for allegedly stealing six caps, shoes, phone

A Kano Sharia Court, sitting in Fagge, on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Usman Usman, be remanded in a correctional centre after pleading not guilty to stealing.

The police charged Usman, who lives in Sheka Yar’Kasuwa Kano, with criminal trespass and theft of six caps worth N40,000, two sets of shoes worth N6,000, a Techno handset worth N5,000 and radio, worth N3,500.

The judge, Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until June 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 7 at Sheka bus stop in Kumbotso Local Government, Kano.

Wada said that at about 2:00p.m, the defendant criminally trespassed into the house of Ishaq Muhammed (complainant) and stole the items.

He said one cap was recovered from the defendant, indicating that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 213, 133 and 201 of the Kano State Sharia Law.