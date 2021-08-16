Court remands man for allegedly stealing phone worth N24,000

A 25-year-old man, Akorede Razaq was on Monday remanded in a correctional centre by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing a cell telephone valued N24,000.

Razaq, whose address was not provided, is being tried for stealing.

The Magistrate, Maroof Mudashiru, urged the defendant to seek a legal representation before the next adjourned date.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for hearing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Shedrack Shuaibu, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in July at Odo-Omu area of Iseyin.

Shuaibu said that the offence was contrary to Sections 390 (9) and 383 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.