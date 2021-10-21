Court remands man for allegedly stealing generator

A Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, remanded a 21-year-old man, Shuaibu Musa, in prison for allegedly stealing a generator set, dining table and iron rods.

The judge, Malam Abdullahi Jibril, gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Jibril adjourned the matter until Nov.3 for hearing.

The police charged Musa, who lives in Kubwa, Abuja with criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Moses Udemba, who lives in old Maitama, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Oct.7.

Olanipekun said that the defendant and one other at large, criminally trespassed into the complainant’s premises and stole one dinning table, generator set and small iron rods.

He said the stolen items were worth N300, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.