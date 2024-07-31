Court remands man for allegedly stealing friend’s property

A Karu Chief Magistrates Court, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, Emmanuel Ikpegwa in prison for allegedly stealing his friend’s property.

The Chief Magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo ordered the remand of the defendant until August 8, to determine his bail conditions.

The defendant, who resides in Karu, Abuja was charged for criminal breach of trust, house breaking and theft, offence he denied committing.

The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the complainant, Sunday Arubi of Karu extension, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu police station on July 10.

“The complainant (victim) alleged that on November 24, 2023, when he was travelling for his wife’s burial, invited the defendant to look after his house till he returned.

“As the complainant returned on November 27, 2023, he discovered that the defendant had dishonestly broken into his store and stole his valuables worth N2.75 million.

“The stolen items include; two units of split air conditioners, eight iron doors, and 11 windows, all valued at N2.75 million,” Osho told the court.

He added that after perpetrating the act, the defendant sold the items and ran to an unknown destination until he was seen and arrested on July 10, 2024.

He said the offence contravened sections 312, 353, and 288 of the Penal Code.

