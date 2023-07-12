Court remands man for allegedly stealing excavator iron

828 828

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday ordered that a 33-year old man, Amos Dabes who pleaded guilty to stealing an excavator iron worth N800,000, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Police charged Dabes, a security guard who lives in Ikoyi, with conspiracy and theft.

The trial Magistrate, M.O Tanimola , adjourned the matter until July 20 for facts and sentencing.

Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that Victor Ahanuwe, a field Operations Manager at Arksego security company, reported the matter on June 6.

Perezi alleged that the defendant, a security guard of the company, was posted to Mobile Shore Property on Banana Island, Lagos, with two others.

The defendant and two others stole the excavator iron valued at N800,000, property of Mobile Shore and sold it to one Oliver Nweke whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.